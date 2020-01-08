Prince Harry Definitely Had a ‘Dispute’ With Prince William, Pal Says

New year, same drama? Tom Bradby is giving royal enthusiasts more insight into Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift.

“There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again. And with any luck that will happen,” Bradby, who has been close with Harry for years, said on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, January 8. “But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.”

Host Piers Morgan then added, “And having a family dispute in public can’t be easy.”

Bradby replied, “And also a family dispute within a family firm. You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions and if they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard.”

William, 37, and Harry, 35, first faced feud rumors in 2018 after the Duke of Sussex and wife Duchess Meghan opted to move from Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. The move took the couple further from William and wife Duchess Kate’s home in Kensington Palace. The speculation was fueled in 2019 after Harry and Meghan, 38, split their royal charity from William and Kate, 37.

Harry addressed his falling out with his brother for the first time during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which included interviews with Bradby.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” the prince said in October 2019. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

While Harry and Meghan spent Christmas in Canada with son Archie, 8 months, William and Kate took their kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months — to Queen Elizabeth II’s 20,000-acre estate, Sandringham, in Norfolk, England. A source previously told Us Weekly that Kate is hoping for more time as a family in 2020.

“[Kate] hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together,” the source told Us earlier this month, noting that her three kids “adore” Archie, but “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient.”