A warm welcome to the family! Queen Elizabeth II met her new great-grandson Prince Louis for the first time on Monday, April 30.

The monarch traveled in style, arriving at Kensington Palace via helicopter. She was photographed wearing a pink top, navy puffer vest, plaid skirt and floral head scarf. The queen, 92, carried a small bouquet of yellow and white flowers in her hand, presumably a gift for new parents Duchess Kate, 36, and Prince William, 35. A car was waiting to transport Queen Elizabeth to the newborn.

Prince Philip was noticeably absent from the voyage. The 96-year-old returned home to recuperate from hip replacement surgery on April 13. He was admitted to the hospital on April 3 after backing out of several engagements.

“The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on April 13. “His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received.”

Meanwhile, Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23, two days after the queen celebrated her 92nd birthday. The newborn met his brother, Prince George, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte, 3, soon after his arrival. He made his public debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital before heading home with his mom just seven hours after she gave birth.

Queen Elizabeth is not the first family member to pop by to see Louis. Pippa Middleton visited her sister, Kate, and new nephew at Kensington Palace on April 24.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had plenty to celebrate in recent weeks. In addition to Louis’ birth, the couple marked their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 29, and Princess Charlotte’s 3rd birthday on Tuesday, May 2. Prince Harry is also set to wed Meghan Markle on May 19.