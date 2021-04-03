Out and about. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles celebrated Easter early with a Saturday, April 3, walk at Frogmore Cottage.

“The Queen and The Prince of Wales enjoy a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor,” Buckingham Palace tweeted alongside a photo of the monarch, 94, and her eldest son, 72, smiling. “This image is one of two released to mark the Easter weekend. Head over to @ClarenceHouse to see the second photograph.”

In the aforementioned outdoor picture, the pair stared straight at the camera with their hands in their pockets. The queen was bundled up in a green coat and headscarf, while the Prince of Wales matched a tan coat to a gray tie.

While Elizabeth usually spends Easter distributing specially minted coins in red-and-white purses at Westminster Abbey to recognize outstanding Christian service, she canceled the tradition, which dates back to 600 A.D., amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognize, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the well-being of their neighbors; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden,” she wrote in a Thursday, April 1, statement. “I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place. I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated.”

Elizabeth concluded, “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones. I wish you every blessing, and a very happy Easter.”

The queen’s ensuing Frogmore Cottage stroll comes one year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their step back from their senior duties and moved out of the Windsor home. The couple, who now reside in Montecito, California, had lived on the property with their son, Archie, now 22 months, since April 2019. (They previously lived in Kensington Palace while renovating the five separate staff quarters into a 10-bedroom home).

The former military pilot, 36, and the Suits alum’s exit was made official in February, just ahead of their CBS tell-all. Their bombshell interview has left Elizabeth taking part in “constant crisis meetings,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She has barely had any time to herself since the interview.”

The insider added at the time: “The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this. She’s trying to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but … the interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”