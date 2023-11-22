Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have split and called off their engagement.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a rep for Porowski, 39, told People on Wednesday, November 22. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

According to Porowski’s spokesperson, the now-exes are “focused on work” and have surrounded “themselves with friends” at this time. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Porowski and Harrington dated for nearly three years before they got engaged in November 2022.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” Porowski wrote via Instagram at the time.

Harrington noted in his own social media announcement that the then-couple were “officially together until we look like [zombies].”

Porowski and Harrington last posted on Instagram together in August, sharing photos from their joint trip to Bali. “Choosing to remember Bali w the first 8 and only the first 8 pics of this dump ❤️,” the reality TV star penned at the time.

Several months earlier, Porowski hinted to People in May that wedding planning was “very start-stop” and that they often tended “to get overwhelmed” by making decisions.

Us previously confirmed in December 2019 that Porowski was seeing the advertising executive.

Porowski previously dated art director Joey Krietemeyer for seven years. The relationship inspired the TV chef to come out to his father.

“[My father] made a comment driving me to the airport that I certainly lead a very discreet life,” Porowski recalled during a February 2018 interview with GQ. “Because I was living with Joey, my boyfriend now, I wrote my father a very short email: ‘You brought this up. I think it’s time I tell you: I love. I am loved. His name is Joey, and we live together.’ That was it.”

Us confirmed in October 2018 that Porowski and Krietemeyer split several “months ago.” According to the insider, the duo amicably ended their relationship and remained friends.

Weeks later, Porowski’s Queer Eye costar Karamo Brown offered insight into how he was coping.

“Antoni’s just happy in his life,” Brown, now 43, exclusively told Us that October. “He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So I just love that he’s happy.”