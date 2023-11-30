Queer Eye star Tan France is backtracking his past comments about wanting a big family.

“If you look back at any interview from two years [ago] … I always said I want four kids. And now, we are done at two,” the 40-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 28, while promoting his partnership with the delivery service Shipt. “We are officially 100 percent done at two and I really hope that you don’t see this in three years with an extra kid and say, ‘Hey,’ but that’s not going to be the case.”

Tan and his husband, Rob France, welcomed their eldest son, Ismail, via surrogate in July 2021. They expanded their family again earlier this year with son Isaac. “He completes our little family perfectly,” Tan captioned an Instagram photo in May.

Should the possibility of a third baby be brought up down the line, Tan told Us he would never let himself forget “how hard” parenting can be. “It’s a struggle, I’m not going to lie. I’d love to pretend,” he shared. “I need people to know how hard it is. I don’t think people talk about it enough.”

Despite the highs and lows of dad life, Tan is glad he doesn’t have to worry about his kids fighting. “[Ismail] could not care less that there’s somebody else in the house,” Tan joked. “Just yesterday, for the first time, my youngest tried to hold [Ismail’s hand], and my son just literally said, ‘Nope,’ and then moved his hands away. So yeah, [he’s] very much indifferent.”

Parenting has also strengthened his relationship with Rob. “It’s made me love him more than I ever thought possible, ‘cause I loved him already, but watching how amazing he is with my kids melts my heart,” Tan gushed. “He’s definitely the patient one. He’s definitely the sweet one.”

Heading into the holiday season, the family of four will be “starting new traditions.” Tan told Us, “Now that my eldest is two and a half, I like him to be able to choose the kind of things that we put at the bottom of the tree. And then, because they’re so young, we want to start new traditions, so we want to let the kids pick one of their Christmas presents the night before. We want them to sleep in our bedroom. Typically, they sleep in their nursery. And so, [we’re doing] little things that hopefully will continue on until they move out of the house.”

Tan hopes to help others create memorable holiday celebrations through his partnership with Shipt. The Netflix star teamed up with the same-day delivery service to curate a list of his must-have festive décor items, which will be unveiled on Monday, December 4.

“I’ve got so many things on my list, but most of it is for a tablescape,” Tan teased. “I just finished my new home and I moved in last week — well, two weeks ago — and I did a Friendsgiving and I’m hosting Christmas and New Year’s. And so, the things that I want on my tablescape are the things that I’ve added to my list.”

To avoid having a tablescape “go so terribly wrong,” Tan recommends looking for “the chicest holiday décor,” such as candles, placemats, lights and “old Christmassy decorations.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi