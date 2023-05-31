Family of four! Tan France and his husband, Rob France, welcomed their second child via surrogate.

Tan, 40, announced the news on Tuesday, May 30, by sharing a new family photo of himself, Rob, 44, and their son Ismail, 22 months, via Instagram. “Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend,” the Queer Eye star captioned the post, which included a solo pic of himself holding his newborn. “He completes out little family perfectly.”

He went on to thank their “incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Tan’s Queer Eye costars congratulated the couple in the comments section, with Karamo Brown writing, “So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family! ❤️.” Jonathan Van Ness called his friend’s kids the “cutest family,” while Bobby Berk commented, “My babies havin babies 😍😍😍😍.”

Several celebrities sent their well-wishes to the proud parents, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Cynthia Erivo, Christina Hendricks, James McAvoy, Brandi Carlile and more. Former Queer Eye season 2 hero Mama Tammye also showed her love for the family’s latest addition by commenting, “Congratulations!!!!♥️ from this proud Glamma.”

Tan revealed in April that he and Rob had another little one on the way.

“We’re expecting our second baby,” he said during an episode of the “Milk Drunk” podcast. “We are over the moon. We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple [children], and so, yeah, we are due not so long from now.”

Shortly after the announcement, Tan doubled down on his excitement via social media.

“Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today – we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother! 🥰,” the Next in Fashion cohost wrote via Instagram alongside a clip from the podcast episode. “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, welcomed their first child via surrogate in July 2021.

“Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th,” the Naturally Tan author captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Several months later, Tan exclusively told Us Weekly that his relationship with the freelance illustrator grew even stronger after Ismail joined their family.

“Anyone who’s ever seen an interview of me talking about my husband, I think, finds me sickening and wants me to just rot in hell because I always gush about how much I’m obsessed with my husband –– but he really is my favorite person,” the Dressing Funny host shared in March. “He makes me laugh every day. I thought he couldn’t get better — and then I watched him with our son and he is the most beautiful parent.”

Tan also added that although having a newborn is challenging, the twosome still make time for each other every evening once they put their son to bed.

“God, [Rob is] so patient and he loves [Ismail] so much and watching him feed him just — it does something to my heart that I can’t even explain. It’s made our relationship even better,” the fashion designer told Us.