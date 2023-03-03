Life just keeps getting better for Tan France. The Queer Eye star exclusively told Us Weekly how welcoming son Ismail, 20 months, strengthened his relationship with husband Rob France.

“Anyone who’s ever seen an interview of me talking about my husband, I think, finds me sickening and wants me to just rot in hell because I always gush about how much I’m obsessed my husband — but he really is my favorite person,” the stylist, 39, gushed to Us while promoting his partnership with Starbucks Coffee at Home. “He makes me laugh every day. I thought he couldn’t get better — and then I watched him with our son and he is the most beautiful parent.”

Tan and Rob, 44, who tied the knot in 2007, welcomed Ismail via surrogate in July 2021. The England native can’t get enough of watching his beau and their baby boy.

“God, [Rob is] so patient and he loves [Ismail] so much and watching him feed him just — it does something to my heart that I can’t even explain. It’s made our relationship even better,” Tan said.

He admitted that having a little one certainly changes everything and creates challenges. “Don’t get wrong. It’s hard because you are spending so much time focusing your energy on your child, but we make time for each other every evening once we put our son to bed,” the designer explained. “It is dad time and it’s gorgeous.”

Every morning, however, Tan makes sure to take a coffee break — specifically, a Starbucks Spring Coffee Break.

“I love a seasonal refresh in general, and so this refresh [campaign] is refreshing your routine in general and your life in general. For me, it starts with coffee. I have coffee all day, every day. With Starbucks, they have two new seasonal flavors. One of them is the Spring Day Blend, which is killer. It’s so good. It’s become my favorite. And then the Toasted Coconut Mocha. That’s a way that I am incorporating my refresh, but I refresh my routine pretty much every season, and it can come down to clothes, home base stuff, beauty regimen.”

Tan starts his spring refresh with his home. “What color am I seeing outside that I think are gorgeous that I wanna bring indoors? Whether it comes down to florals, whether it comes down to throw pillows, whether it comes down to my place settings at my dinner table — ’cause I am quite the host,” Tan explained to Us. “I love to cook.”

The style guru moves onto his closet next. “When it comes to clothes, honestly, oversized tailoring this year more than ever in my life has been a real important shift in my style,” he said. “And then — I hate to say this because I know that most of us who are older than 30 are done with the ’90s — but the nineties are back, and they’re sticking around. They’re not going anywhere in time soon. So, I’m really leaning into the ’90s when it comes to spring. You’re gonna see me in a lot of oversized [clothing], basically Friends. What whatever you see on a Friends episode is my wardrobe this season.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi