Another one! Tan France and his husband, Rob France, are gearing up to welcome their second child via surrogate.

“We’re expecting our second baby,” the Queer Eye star, 39, revealed during the Thursday, April 13, episode of Bobbie’s “Milk Drunk” podcast. “We are over the moon. We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple [children], and so, yeah, we are due not so long from now.”

Tan and Rob, 44, wed in 2007, nearly 14 years before their eldest child, son Ismail, arrived via gestational carrier.

“He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home,” the Next in Fashion host gushed via Instagram in August 2021, nearly one month after Ismail’s birth. “We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our surrogate is doing so great post-labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan later told Us Weekly that welcoming Ismail, now 21 months, has strengthened the married couple’s relationship.

“I always gush about how much I’m obsessed with my husband — but he really is my favorite person,” the fashion stylist exclusively told Us last month. “He makes me laugh every day. I thought he couldn’t get better — and then I watched him with our son and he is the most beautiful parent.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

He continued at the time: “God, [Rob is] so patient and he loves [Ismail] so much and watching him feed him just — it does something to my heart that I can’t even explain. It’s made our relationship even better. … It’s hard because you are spending so much time focusing your energy on your child, but we make time for each other every evening once we put our son to bed. It is dad time and it’s gorgeous.”

Tan also shared their baby news via his Instagram, noting that the pair “couldn’t be prouder” to watch Ismail become a big brother. “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate,” he wrote in his upload.

The illustrator, for his part, used his drawing skills to reveal the news via his own Instagram. “1 toddler + 1 newborn = 0 sleep, but 50 love hearts. It’s basic math,” Rob captioned his sketch of a baby on Thursday. “We are having another baby … is what I’m trying to say.”