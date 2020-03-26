Rachel Bilson Says Sorry to Fans for Adam Brody Split

California dreaming. Rachel Bilson apologized to fans after learning that some are still upset over her 2006 split from Adam Brody.

After a writer for InStyle shared a story about their personal heartbreak on Tuesday, March 24, over Bilson, 38, and Brody’s breakup more than a decade ago, the Take Two actress sent her regrets for the whole incident.

“IM SORRY!!!!” Bilson, commented on InStyle’s Instagram post, which featured photos of the two former lovebirds. “He fared really well!”

Days prior, the California native shared a throwback video from her time on The O.C. as Summer Roberts to send hope to fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Touching is underrated,” the actress wrote alongside a clip of Taylor Townsend (Autumn Reeser) trying to help Bilson’s character improve her sex life with Brody’s Seth Cohen.

Bilson and Brody, 40, met on the set of The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007, and played high school sweethearts Summer and Seth, before dating in real life.

The pair were together for three years before calling it quits in 2006 and shattering fans’ dreams of the TV couple being the real deal for life. The exes did however reunite in August 2019 after crossing paths at the airport.

“Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax,” the Heart of Dixie alum wrote via Instagram on August 13, adding “#californiaherewecome” as a nod to their Fox series.

While the two didn’t live happily ever after — Bilson is dating Bill Hader and Brody is married to Leighton Meester — Bilson thinks that their on-screen personas are still together.

“Oh my gosh, I try to remember. I’m like, ‘What happened at the end?’” the Lovestruck actress told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019. “I think Seth and Summer got married.”

When talking about if they’d still be together, Bilson added, “Yeah, sure. Why not? You always want a happy ending.”

Bilson revealed that she isn’t opposed to an on-screen reunion with her TV boyfriend in the future either.

“I mean, you know, I never like to say never. I am so, I loved that show,” the actress told Us. “I loved doing that show. I always bug [creator] Josh Schwartz about it. You know, if it was up to me, I’d be like, ‘Summer Breeze, is the name of this show.’”