



Definitely not on the same page! Rachel Lindsay expressed frustration over Colton Underwood’s problem with her, seeing as she does not know the reason behind their feud.

“I’m so confused as to why he thinks I ran my mouth,” the former Bachelorette, 34, said during her Wednesday, October 16, appearance on Whit & Ry. “It’s so petty to me. As much as I wanted to go at him in the comments section, I just thought, ‘You know what? Excuse me. I need to go interview Oprah Winfrey.’ That was literally my mindset. I don’t have time for this.”

The season 23 Bachelor lashed out at Lindsay in the comments section of Us Weekly’s Instagram post about her beef with Raven Gates on October 3. “Shocker,” the 27-year-old wrote. “Rachel mad at another person … does she like anyone?”

Underwood later added: “I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me … including that time she ran her mouth about me to [girlfriend] Cassie [Randolph] … Funny thing is I have never met her.”

Lindsay invited the former NFL player on Thursday to hash out the drama on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I would love for Colton to actually come on the podcast because what I’m not going to do is entertain you in the comments section of somebody else’s post. What I will do is have a grown ass conversation with you and we can talk about it, but what I don’t appreciate are the accusations being made because I believe he said I ran my mouth to Cassie,” the reality star noted. “Well, your girl follows me on Instagram so I don’t know what I could have said.”

Lindsay further alleged that she never badmouthed Underwood to Randolph, 24. “He’s making it seem like I said ‘Don’t be with him,’” she continued. “I would never tell another woman not to be with a man unless I had some type of relationship with her.”

The attorney “didn’t know he was holding this resentment towards me” and pointed out the time that passed before Underwood spoke out. “I met Cassie three months ago, so I don’t understand why you’re commenting on it on an Instagram post,” she admitted.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum met and fell in love with Randolph during season 23 of The Bachelor. The couple opted not to get engaged and instead have been dating since the show wrapped filming in late 2018.

Lindsay, meanwhile, also addressed her declaration that she would “never” be friends with Gates, 28, again. “I hate that the Raven thing is getting so much attention. I’ve never brought it up. If I’m asked about it, I respond, and I just think it garnered so much attention because you saw that she wasn’t at the wedding so then people started asking questions why. I was very matter of fact with how I answered it,” she explained. “I just thought if I was very direct, people would put a pin in it, and instead, it just blossomed.”

The Ghosted cohost has yet to reveal the reason behind her feud with Gates, while the Grey Suede owner has stayed mum on the situation.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!