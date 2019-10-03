



Awkward, much? Colton Underwood made a dig at Rachel Lindsay on Thursday, October 3, over news of her feud with fellow Bachelor Nation member Raven Gates.

Underwood, 27, replied to Us Weekly’s Instagram post about the tension between Lindsay, 34, and Gates, 28. “Shocker,” the NFL alum wrote. “Rachel mad at another person… does she like anyone?”

He commented again on another Us Weekly Instagram post. “I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business,” he wrote. “What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie…Funny thing is I have never met her.”

Lindsay has yet to comment on Underwood’s remark, but the former Bachelorette lead mentioned her beef with the Arkansas native during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At the time, Lindsay answered a caller’s question regarding the demise of the former attorney’s relationship with her “ex friend.”

When Andy Cohen pried further to determine what Gates did to cause the “falling out,” she remained tight-lipped on the reasoning.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say,” Lindsay told Cohen, 51, on Wednesday, October 2. “But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore.”

Cohen asked if they have reconciled, to which she confirmed “No.” Lindsay then added that she “never will be” friends with Gates again.

Lindsay and Gates became close when they pursued Nick Viall during The Bachelor’s 21st season, which aired in 2017. Lindsay ended the show in third place and was later announced as the Bachelorette. On the spinoff, she found love with her husband, Bryan Abasolo.

Gates, meanwhile, was the runner-up on Viall’s season. As of June this year, she is engaged to her Bachelor in Paradise costar Adam Gottschalk.

Lindsay and Gates were last pictured together when they posted a pic from their Bermuda vacation in 2018. Both ladies uploaded a snap of themselves smiling and posing as they shared a floatie.

In Gates’ post, she noted that she had “big laughs with Big Rach.” The Texas native, meanwhile, wrote that she was “living my BEST life with the BEST of them.”

Despite this, Gates was absent from Lindsay’s bachelorette party and wedding to Abasolo, 39. Bachelor Nation members Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman, Bibiana Julian, Alexis Waters and Whitney Fransway were in attendance for both occasions.

Gates hasn’t addressed Lindsay’s comments from Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!