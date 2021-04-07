Something about PK? Bravo fans were quick to judge Dorit Kemsley’s accent when she started on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it turns out she isn’t the only one who adopted PK Kemsley’s dialect. Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel recently revealed she did too.

“His personality just won me over and then out of nowhere — I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m in love with this guy.’ How did that happen?” the 46-year-old former nightclub manager dished on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast on Wednesday, April 7. “And it was funny because I started to talk with an accent!”

She added, “His accent really gets to you … When you’re around him, you speak with an accent!”

Uchitel dated PK, 53, before he married Dorit, 44, in 2015. The Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew alum previously told The Los Angeles Times that she “couldn’t get enough of him” after they met at a club.

“He was a bottle service customer. Listen, he’s got a great personality. He broke me down. He was just a friend for a year and then I totally fell in love with him. I know it sounds crazy,” she said in February. “I fell head over heels.”

Bravo fans met Dorit and PK, who share son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5, when she joined the cast of RHOBH during season 7 in 2016. While PK is British, it didn’t take long for her costars and fans to question why Dorit spoke with an accent as she hails from Connecticut.

“I think the way I speak is probably a combination of many things. First and foremost, I am married to a Brit who’s got a very, very strong London accent, and I’m sure some of his inflections have sort of rolled over on me,” Dorit told The Daily Dish in 2017. “My parents are not American. I was born and raised in America. I did spend a significant amount of time, nearly 10 years, back and forth going to Europe. I spent a lot of time working all over the world and in various places of the world where people didn’t speak English all that well. I had a tendency to over enunciate, so I think at times some of my English is part that and part inflection.”

She added: “And you know being around a lot of Europeans and a lot of Brits, you just become a product of your environment really. That’s who I am. That’s the way I speak. I don’t hear it. My husband doesn’t hear it but it’s definitely become a topic of conversation.”