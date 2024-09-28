Rachel Zoe is feeling “really good” amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Rodger Berman.

“I’m really peaceful and I’m peaceful because my kids are good,” Zoe, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly at Goldie’s Love-In Gala in celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP’s 20th anniversary on Friday, September 27, noting the couple’s two children are “absolutely great.”

Zoe and Berman, 55, announced their separation earlier this month after 23 years of marriage, noting in an Instagram statement their intentions to amicably coparent sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

“Just going forth, like I do everything else. You just keep going,” Zoe told Us on Friday of their new dynamic. “Yeah, this is what we do, right? We’re working moms. We just go right. We just do life. We just keep going.”

Zoe and Berman’s plans to keep the kids No. 1 is clearly working thus far.

“They’re really, really great, and that’s kind of all I can ask or dream of,” Zoe gushed to Us. “For now, they’re incredible and we’re going about their happy, everyday lives.”

She continued, “That’s honestly, as a parent, all you want, right? So, I’m good and I’ve been going out more just because I want to be with my girls, and I want to do things that make me feel good.”

The fashion stylist further gushed about her friends’ support as she navigates her new family dynamic.

“I can’t ever dream or be more grateful for the friends that I have — male and female — truthfully, from every aspect of my life from every industry that I’ve been in [and] from every age,” Zoe said. “I can’t even explain the incredible love and support that I feel every single day, and it’s, truthfully, overwhelming. I will never take it for granted.”

Zoe also feels “good” supporting Hawn’s eponymous foundation, which highlights children’s mental health initiatives, at the Friday anniversary gala.

“I really believe in it. I think that mental health is everything at this point,” Zoe said. “I think it always has been. I just don’t think it ever had the attention that it needed and I think that we see that this really doesn’t work, you know, and MindUP works. … It’s proven.”

Zoe joked that she is “maniacal” about prioritizing Skyler and Kaius’ mental well-being.

“It’s the most important thing to me: their mental health and their happiness and peace of mind, and then, going to sleep at night, feeling calm and safe is the most important thing to me,” she told Us. “I do not want anxious, stressed-out kids. That is a huge thing for me, and I refuse to raise kids that are overloaded, overwhelmed and just the pressure, the stress, it’s not fair. … Try your hardest, and if you’re overwhelmed and stressed out, like, ‘Let’s figure it out.’”

With reporting by Amanda Williams