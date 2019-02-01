The Throwback Thursday to end all others! Rachel Bilson posted a hilarious photo of herself from back in the day with one of Hollywood’s leading men … but you might have to do a double take to recognize him.

“Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain?” the O.C. alum, 37, joked to Oscar nominee Rami Malek, adding the hashtags, #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople.

In the shot, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor, also 37, wears a goofy grin, a white tee and some oversized jewelry as he embraces the Hart of Dixie star.

The duo go way back: According to Entertainment Tonight, they were classmates at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, where Kirsten Dunst was also a student.

Now, Malek, who took home the 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, is up for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, which is set to air on February 24.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Malek told Entertainment Weekly following his nomination earlier this month. “I think people will say you never know, but it’s pretty once-in-a-lifetime. … It’s just something you never expect to happen. It’s like a distant dream that actors have and hope for to some degree. But it’s never really felt in the realm of possibilities. … There’s something about hearing the words that you’re an Oscar-nominated actor that [is] still going to be incredibly shocking. It’s a profoundly humbling moment for me.”

Bilson, meanwhile, went on to star in several hit shows, including Nashville and, most recently, the ABC dramedy Take Two, which was canceled after one season.

She’s also the mother of daughter Briar, whom she said has taught her to live in the moment. “It has really reminded me to be present because kids are extremely present,” she told Bella New York in November. “They’re not worrying about what’s happening tomorrow, in the future, or even what’s happened in the past.”

The actress shares Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, from whom she split in September 2017 after nearly 10 years together.

