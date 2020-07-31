Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney haven’t gotten along for the majority of The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 — but many believe OG crossed the line on the Thursday, July 30, episode of the Bravo hit when she spoke about the newcomer’s battle with bipolar disorder.

“It was never my intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues,” Ramona, 63, tweeted on Friday, July 31. “I understand its her story to tell. Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way.”

The Ageless by Ramona founder’s apology comes amid backlash for her remarks on Thursday’s episode about Leah, 37.

“I found out she’s bipolar and she’s on medication and I know people who are bipolar and you cannot mix alcohol with meds, it makes you act not responsible. It’s actually very dangerous,” Ramona told Sonja Morgan on the episode.

In her confessional, Ramona told the Bravo cameras that her friend sent her an old article that Leah wrote about mental health. “They go, ‘Ramona listen, this Leah girl, she writes a blog and on a blog she says she’s bipolar,’” Ramona recalled. “That explains it all!”

Sonja, 56, wasn’t so sure about Ramona’s revelation from the start. ”Why is Ramona telling me this and where is she getting this information. Is it true even? I’m getting along well with Leah,” she said in her own confessional.

After the ladies arrived in Mexico for their cast trip, Leah learned that Ramona had been talking about her mental health.

“She’s saying I showed my vagina to people, which is demeaning and it’s a lie and whatever. But when you start talking about ‘Leah has depression, she’s on pills,’ it’s a line that you don’t cross,” Leah told Dorinda Medley.

When Dorinda asked how Ramona knew about Leah’s past mental health issues, the Married to the Mob CEO confirmed she didn’t tell her, noting she “must’ve done some digging.”

In her confessional, Leah explained, ”Right before the trip to Mexico, Sonja called me and she let it slip out that Ramona was gossiping about me having bipolar disorder, which I find repulsive as f—k.”

She continued: “I was diagnosed with bipolar 2 disorder on my 30th birthday and really dedicated the last seven years of my life to getting it under control and to getting myself in a good place. I’m not even on medication, so for her to be talking about it in this way is despicable.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.