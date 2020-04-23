Back to normal. Ramona Singer has recovered from Lyme disease one month after revealing her diagnosis.

“My Lyme is gone. I don’t have chronic Lyme, my immune system is strong again,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, said in an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, April 22.

She added, “I feel strong and I’m not tired, and that’s the best thing. I mean, I love having my energy. I’m back to walking now two miles a day. I can run a mile plus I can do a class, plus I can lift my weights.”

Singer also emphasized the importance of making health a top priority. “Your health is number one,” she explained. “You need to get check-ups. You may feel good and look good on the outside but you don’t know what’s simmering on the inside.”

The Bravo personality is excited to resume her normal activities — including enjoying an alcoholic beverage.

“I can drink my wine again, which is very important when you’re quarantining,” Singer, who is self-isolating with her ex-husband, Mario Singer, and their 24-year-old daughter, Avery, said.

Singer announced that she was diagnosed with the bacterial infection, which is spread by ticks, via her Instagram Story in March.

“Thank you, Dorinda [Medley]. I was diagnosed, everyone with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity,” the New York native said while showing the supplements she planned to take. “So this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

Singer isn’t the only Real Housewives star to be open about their battle with Lyme disease. Yolanda Hadid — who appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 to 2016 — shared her struggles with the illness in her 2017 memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

Hadid, 56, revealed in her 2018 speech at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala that she was most concerned for her children, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, who have also been diagnosed with the illness.

“What keeps me awake at night is not my journey the journey of my children and so many children in the world that don’t get the proper treatments that they deserve,” Yolanda, who is also the mother of Gigi Hadid, said at the time. “Living in today’s world is hard enough as a healthy child. It’s time that we all put an end to this. If I die next week, next month, next year — this is the most, the greatest cause I have ever fought for.”