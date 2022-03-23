Living single.. Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is focusing on herself after former fiancé James Kennedy announced his new relationship with Ally Lewbers.

“After James and Raquel split, they went their separate ways,” a source close to the reality star, 27, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He clearly has moved on and is dating someone new. Raquel tries to just focus on herself and not what her ex has been up to. She even unfollowed him on Instagram.”

The insider continues: “The breakup was very emotional for her so she’s truly on the path of recovery and getting back into a healthy state of mind.”

Leviss and Kennedy, 30, began dating in 2016 after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party, and the former pageant queen joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in May 2021 but ultimately called it quits in December of that year.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The DJ revealed in February that he was “kind of seeing someone” new following his breakup with the model. “Look, it’s too early to say honestly [if Ally will appear on Vanderpump Rules],” he told costar Lala Kent during a conversation on her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.”

He continued: “With [Ally], I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well. What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f—king enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself. … My heart cannot break anymore. I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants.”

In March 2022, Kennedy’s rep confirmed to Us that the pair had been dating since January: “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now. He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

Kennedy’s relationship with the entertainment journalist has continued to progress and they’ve made their romance public both via social media and on the red carpet. The duo posed for photos on the iHeartRadio Awards red carpet on Tuesday, March 22, which the former SUR busser attended with Vanderpump Rules castmates Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Though she’s not upset about his new romance, Leviss isn’t interested in rushing into finding someone new just yet.

“Raquel‘s doing really good. … She’s enjoying time with her girlfriends and rediscovering who she is,” the source tells Us, adding that she has been “thriving” as a single woman. “She hasn’t been going on dates yet as she really is focusing on herself and enjoying the single life. She was in a relationship for so long that she really is taking this time to figure things out and how she can blossom. She’s not focused on finding a new guy.”

