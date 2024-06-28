Rachel “Raquel” Leviss revealed she is “ready to date” — but said sex won’t be on the table for a while.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Leviss, 29, said of dating on the Thursday, June 27, episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “I’m looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who’s gonna treat me right.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star noted that she has “gotten my life in order enough where I’m open to that” next step.

Leviss explained that she has been working on herself since making headlines for her affair with Tom Sandoval in March 2023.

Sandoval, 40, was dating Ariana Madix when he began hooking up with Leviss. Once news of the scandal broke, Leviss and Sandoval’s romance soon fizzled out and she checked into a mental health facility to navigate her “love addiction.” (Sandoval and Madix also ended their relationship after nine years together.)

The reality star revealed on Thursday that she is now ready to manifest a “fun summer fling that could lead to something more serious.”

While Leviss is open to finding love again, she said she has new rules for how fast a relationship will progress.

“I definitely wouldn’t sleep with someone on the third date, especially because I already have a reputation,” she told her listeners. “[I] don’t need people making assumptions about me being easy.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Leviss confessed, “I guess I kinda am a little afraid of romance.” She revealed that her “worst-case scenario” is “falling in love with someone who’s not a good quality person and getting attached.”

She made it clear that she is now looking for a more committed relationship, especially when it comes to the intimacy aspect.

“I would have to feel safe with them,” Leviss said. “[And] feel like they’re also not going to sleep around on me before taking that step.”

She further explained that she was advised in treatment that she should wait “at least” two months before having sex with a new partner. Leviss confessed she is searching for “balance” since it feels like that might be an “extreme” measurement.

As Leviss continues to navigate her love life, Sandoval has moved on with someone new. Sandoval went public with model Victoria Lee Robinson in February. Madix, meanwhile, has been dating Daniel Wai since spring 2023.