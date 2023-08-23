Whoopi Goldberg clarified her sexuality after Raven-Symoné said her former colleague gave off “lesbian vibes” when they hosted The View together.

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around,” Goldberg, 67, shared during an episode of “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda,” released on Monday, August 21. “I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television.”

Raven, 37, hosted The View alongside Goldberg from June 2015 to October 2016. While they were on the show together, Raven said she “just wanted to be up underneath the titty the whole time.”

Miranda Maday, who married Raven in June 2020, laughed off her wife’s comments.

“I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s,” Maday, 35, joked. “I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now.”

Goldberg, for her part, said that she has a lot of “lesbian friends” even though she’s not part of the community herself.

“They’re just my friends,” the talk show host added. Raven went on to “applaud” Goldberg for her acceptance.

“There is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do,” Raven said. “It’s fantastic, you’re not either one or the other, you’re just a human living in your body and doesn’t really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that.”

Sexuality has been a big topic of conversation on Raven and Maday’s podcast since it launched in July.

Keke Palmer, for one, spoke candidly about her sexuality journey, revealing that she wants to “explore her life,” while chatting with the couple last month.

“Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out,” Palmer, 29, shared during her “The Best Podcast Ever” appearance on July 23. “I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life.”

When it comes to their podcast, Raven and Maday explained why they “feel comfortable” hosting together.

“I do feel like there is an element of couple’s therapy just because it’s forcing us to have, like, sit-down communication, but we also have real couple’s therapy,” Maday told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “Yeah, so that’s really when we got to town on that stuff.”

That being said, the duo knows it’s “not a safe space,” noting you “still gotta be aware of what you’re saying” because people are listening.