The cause of death of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring has been revealed after he died earlier this year.

Waring died at age 35 from the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and olanzapine, according to TMZ. His death was officially ruled as “accidental” by California’s Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Peterson, 63, an original cast member on Bravo’s RHOC, announced the death of her son via Instagram in April and hinted about his struggles.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” she wrote April 6. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

She continued, “Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, body boarding, mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!”

After his death, Waring’s eldest sister, Ashley Zarlin, paid tribute to her brother, also noting his battle with addiction.

“It’s a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts,” she wrote via Instagram on April 6.

“He was brilliant and had limitless potential, but addiction veered him off course,” Zarlin continued. “My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled. My thoughts linger on the what-ifs, the alternate paths he could have taken if only the system had offered more than empty promises and closed doors.”

Waring is survived by his parents, Lauri and George Peterson, his sisters, Ashley and Sophie, and his 12-year-old daughter, Kennady, whom Lauri adopted in 2015. Just last week, Lauri celebrated Kennady becoming an “official middle schooler.”

“So thankful for this bright light who keeps me moving forward!” Peterson wrote August 23 alongside a photo of Kennady on her first day of school. “I hope you have the best year! Papa and I are so incredibly proud of you! We love you so much and all that you bring to our lives! Xoxo.”