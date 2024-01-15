Rebecca Romijn is breaking her silence on how she feels about ex John Stamos’ tell-all memoir.

“I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually,” Romijn, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14. “I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Stamos, 60, opened up about his whirlwind romance with Romijn in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which hit shelves in October 2023. Stamos began dating Romijn in 1994 and they got engaged three years later, tying the knot in September 1998.

After the book’s release, Romijn’s husband, Jerry O’Connell, got candid about his wife being mentioned within the pages.

“We live in a time where people just wanna know these things. I don’t think I will ever write a tell-all. I think I’m gonna take some secrets to the grave,” he told TMZ in December 2023. “My family was recently mentioned in a tell-all, and it’s a little scary, but people gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens.”

O’Connell, 49, added that “someone my wife was previously married to wrote a book and we did not receive a heads-up.”

Romijn was married to Stamos from 1998 to 2005 and wed O’Connell two years later. Romijn and O’Connell share 15-year-old twin daughters Charlie and Dolly. Stamos, for his part, has since married Caitlin McHugh, and the pair share son Billy, 5.

In the book, Stamos reflected on his relationship with Romijn and the “ups and downs” throughout their marriage.

“As I’m lifting Rebecca up, I’m losing myself,” Stamos wrote in his memoir. “She makes it clear that I’m the TV guy and she’s the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it.”

Elsewhere, he wrote that there’s “zero talk about having kids and starting a family.” He added that “this was always our plan” and “our dream,” but it “feels as though she doesn’t share that dream with me anymore.”

Romijn was too “busy with her career and new friends” to see that Stamos was “slipping away,” which he almost didn’t realize himself. “We’re trying new things and growing, but not together,” he recalled, adding that it felt “harder to make time for each other, slow down, disconnect from the chaos of the world, and make eye contact again.”

Stamos tried to convince himself that their issues were a “phase” and that they would “get back on track. He hinted that “something cruel and calculating” infiltrated their once “pleasant” relationship.

“She smiles at me a little less, doesn’t look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen,” he wrote. “There’s nothing more to say. There’s a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good.”

The pair “secretly” separated in March 2003 and went public with their split a year later. Stamos filed for divorce from Romijn in August 2004, and it was finalized in March 2005. (A rep for the former couple previously denied infidelity as the reason for their ultimate demise.)

In the memoir, Stamos remembered being torn about their split, despite realizing it was “the right call.”

“In the darkest hour, the schmuck who proposed, the clown who’d do anything to make her laugh, and the husband planning for the future all sit up torturing me with ‘what-ifs,’” he wrote. “The guy who promised her and himself ‘forever,’ just like in the Beach Boys song, now sees that forever might not last the night.”