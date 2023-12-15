Jerry O’Connell is still not thrilled about John Stamos mentioning his wife, Rebecca Romijn, in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

O’Connell, 49, was asked about his feelings on celebrity memoirs in general during a chat with TMZ on Thursday, December 14.

“We live in a time where people just wanna know these things. I don’t think I will ever write a tell-all. I think I’m gonna take some secrets to the grave,” he said. “My family was recently mentioned in a tell-all, and it’s a little scary, but people gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens.”

O’Connell added that “someone my wife was previously married to wrote a book and we did not receive a heads-up.” Romijn, 51, was married to Stamos, 60, from 1998 to 2005 before she wed O’Connell in 2007.

In Stamos’ memoir, which hit shelves in October, he reflected on the breakdown of his marriage to Romijn.

“As I’m lifting Rebecca up, I’m losing myself,” he wrote, claiming Romijn had “toxic friends” in her circle. “She makes it clear that I’m the TV guy and she’s the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it.”

Stamos also claimed that Romijn was too “busy with her career and new friends” to notice him “slipping away.”

After the memoir made headlines, O’Connell said during an October appearance on Access Hollywood that he and Romijn had “no warning” about the book’s content.

When asked on Thursday whether celebrity memoirists should warn people mentioned in their books, O’Connell responded by musing about how uneventful his own memoir would be.

“Should they give someone a heads-up? I have never been previously married so I can’t speak from experience,” O’Connell told TMZ. “But let’s just say, God forbid, my wife and I split up and I wrote a tell-all, although there wouldn’t be anything to tell. I mean, we’re older and it would be a pretty boring tell-all. Like, our kids hate us, they’re teenagers, they’re vaping. Like, how do we stop that? Is that interesting or is that, like, a nightmare?”

He continued: “I would probably give my current wife … I would say, ‘Hey, by the way, I mentioned that our kids vape in this tell-all that’s coming out.’”

O’Connell, who shares twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, 14, with Romijn, previously said that he and his wife don’t have “any interest” in reading Stamos’ book.

“There was an interest in my household. … But it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end [on The Howard Stern Show], any interest of reading the book went away,” O’Connell said during a November appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show. “I think those are the only parts we were interested in in our house, and we got to them and they were talked about. I don’t really need to hear about the casting process of famous sitcoms. That’s not something that really interests us.”

During his October appearance on Howard Stern’s show, Stamos theorized that Romijn “outgrew him” and admitted he didn’t give his all to the relationship.

“I didn’t work on anything. I didn’t work as hard as I should at anything,” he recalled.