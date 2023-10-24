Jerry O’Connell has seen the headlines about John Stamos‘ new book — but he wants to stay out of the conversation.

O’Connell, 49, was asked about the memoir during a recent appearance on Access, but he kept his answer brief in regards to Stamos’ revelations about Rebecca Romijn. “You know, it’s not really my place to say [anything],” O’Connell said. “I would rather my wife talk about that.”

While he admitted to having no “warning” about what was in Stamos’ book before its publication, O’Connell joked that he didn’t want to rock the boat with Romijn, 50, by saying too much. “My wife and I are getting along so well today,” he quipped.

Stamos, 60, and Romijn were married from 1998 to 2005. In his book If You Would Have Told Me, which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24, Stamos hinted at experiencing a “betrayal” before the pair quietly called it quits in 2003.

Related: John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn's Relationship Timeline While John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn split more than a decade ago, the former spouses have been asked about their current status for years. “We were together for 10 years — it was heartbreaking,” Stamos told People in 2009. “In my book at this point, I would still be married and have three kids. So, […]

“We’re trying new things and growing, but not together,” Stamos wrote, claiming Romijn was too “busy with her career and new friends” to notice that he was “slipping away.”

Throughout their ups and downs — which Stamos wanted to believe were a “phase” — there was no discussion “about having kids and starting a family.” He recalled, “This was always our plan. Our dream. It feels as though she doesn’t share that dream with me anymore.”

While he hoped they would eventually “get back on track,” Stamos felt a shift in their once “pleasant” relationship. “She smiles at me a little less, doesn’t look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen,” he wrote. “There’s nothing more to say. There’s a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good.”

Related: Celebs Who Support Their Exes’ New Relationships A step in the right direction! Many celeb couples have managed to stay on good terms after they split, which includes supporting their exes’ new relationships. In 2020, Miranda Kerr talked about her growing bond with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiance, Katy Perry. “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has […]

Stamos officially filed for divorce in August 2004. Before the proceedings were finalized in 2005, a rep for the pair denied infidelity played a role in their split.

Romijn moved on with O’Connell soon after, and the couple tied the knot in 2007. They share twins Dolly and Charlie, 15.

Stamos, meanwhile, married Caitlin McHugh in February 2018, two months before son Billy was born.

Following their divorce, Stamos and Romijn managed to avoid bumping into each other — despite living in the same neighborhood in Calabasas, California. However, O’Connell reassured Andy Cohen in October 2021 that any potential run-ins would be cordial.

Related: Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's Relationship Timeline Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell‘s love story is the real deal. “We met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas. True story,” Romijn revealed while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show with O’Connell in February 2019. “It was a pool party in Las Vegas.” O’Connell added more context to the story of their 2004 […]

“I have not [seen him], but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do,” he teased on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “I am on the lookout. It would be super friendly if we did [see each other].”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When Romijn eventually spotted her ex-husband out and about, they didn’t interact. “I finally saw him just a few weeks ago [for] the first time since we split up,” she told O’Connell on The Talk in May 2022. “I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in after-school traffic at a strip mall and I saw him: There he was, walking right in front of the car, cap pulled down, sunglasses on.”

O’Connell asked why his wife didn’t try to say hello, she confessed that she was having a bad hair day. “I certainly wouldn’t want you there [either],” she told O’Connell. “That would be his worst nightmare.”