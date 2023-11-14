Plenty of fans have taken an interest in John Stamos’ new memoir — and so have the teen daughters of his ex-wife, Rebecca Romijn.

“My children are 14 and they see what we see now,” Romijn’s husband, Jerry O’Connell, shared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday, November 13. “There’s no hiding, there’s no restricting them, there’s no more keeping things from them.”

O’Connell, 49, and Romijn, 51, welcomed their daughters, Charlie and Dolly, in 2008, one year after they tied the knot. Romijn’s past marriage to Stamos, 60, is one of the biggest topics discussed in his new book, If You Would Have Told Me, which hit shelves last month.

In the memoir, Stamos recalled “losing” himself as he was “lifting Rebecca up” during their 10-year relationship, writing that the actress was too “busy with her career and new friends” to notice he was “slipping away.”

In addition to hinting at a “betrayal” that led to the end of their marriage, Stamos compared Romijn to “the devil” while going through their 2004 divorce, which was finalized the following year. Noting it took “years and years” for him to gain a new perspective on the split, he told People in October, “You start thinking, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.’”

As the book’s revelations made headlines, O’Connell joked that he and Romijn would whisper and share eye rolls about it. “But it’s pretty crazy when, you know, your kids come out for breakfast and they go, ‘Hey, mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts?’” he added. “‘Why did he call you that?’ And that’s where it gets interesting, and it’s interesting. We have no secrets, though.”

O’Connell noted that he didn’t feel he needed to read the book upon its release, as he and Romijn heard Stamos discuss it in a radio interview with Howard Stern. “I said, ‘Let’s listen to this,’ and I do have to say, after listening to that interview, … any interest [in] reading the book went away,” he explained.

However, O’Connell went on to claim that he has “secretly read it” and that he has “a copy that I secretly hide.” Host Andy Cohen didn’t seem to believe his guest’s words, as he responded by stating, “No, that’s not what you’re saying.”

Also on Monday, O’Connell opened up about why he held off discussing the book on The Talk. “My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography and it referred to my wife in a negative manner,” he told viewers. “And a lot of people have asked me about that in the press, and it would be easy for me to say, like, ‘Screw you! How dare you ask me that!’ But really, it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into.”

He continued: “There’s children involved, teenage children who read everything on the internet, so you don’t want to feed that fire.”