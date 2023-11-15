Deacon Phillippe is showing off his New York City apartment — and it’s unreal.

Deacon, 20, who’s the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, was stopped on the street by TikToker Caleb Simpson and asked to give a tour of his pad. (Simpson has made a name for himself on social media for interviewing people about their homes, including stars like Christie Brinkley.)

“Location: West Village. Occupation: Student 👨‍🎓,” the caption of the video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, read, tagging Deacon.

The video began with Simpson inquiring how much Deacon’s crib costs, to which he played coy by replying, “West Village prices, man.” The New York University student then said he has time to show off his new place “between classes.”

When Simpson walked into the apartment, he panned the camera to show a spacious two-floor set up, with a spiral staircase in the middle. “Don’t hit your head,” Deacon warned, pointing out that the staircase is “a little sketchy.”

After Deacon introduced Simpson to his two roommates, the TikToker investigated how much food the trio had in their apartment. “Not bad, actually,” he declared, showing a glimpse of the fridge which was noticeably sparse.

Deacon then led Simpson over to their “vinyl wall,” which featured several albums hanging from exposed brick. The space also included Deacon’s plant, whom he affectionately named Darryl.

For the next part of the tour, Simpson stopped by Deacon’s bedroom equipped with a keyboard next to his desk. “Studio setup,” the actor and musician explained. “I sing and play a little bit of keyboard but I mostly make music on my computer.”

After Deacon played a short sample for Simpson, the video closed with a snapshot of the bathroom. In true New York City fashion, the space was tight with a door that just barely squeaked past the side of the sink.

Deacon dropped his debut LP, titled A New Earth, in April. The album release party was attended by his parents and sister Ava Phillippe.

“Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe !!” Ryan, 49, captioned his Instagram post at the time.

Witherspoon, 47, and Ryan were married from 1999 to 2006 and welcomed Ava and Ryan in 1999 and 2003, respectively. Following their split, Witherspoon tied the knot with ex-husband Jim Toth, whom she divorced in March. The pair share son Tennessee, 11. Ryan, meanwhile, shares daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp.

Deacon made his acting debut in season three of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, which was created by one of Witherspoon’s pals, Mindy Kaling. After collaborating, Kaling, 44, gushed about working with Deacon.

“We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon,” she explained in August 2022. “He’s obviously so talented and he’s great-looking, and we just thought he would be great and he was excited to come and do it.”