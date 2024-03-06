Influencer Remi Bader further discussed her “single” status and addressed deleting her tear-filled TikTok announcing that Keyveat Postell broke up with her via text.

“I am not going to be the person to badmouth someone online that’s been in my life for almost two years,” Bader, 28, shared in a separate TikTok posted on Tuesday, March 6. “This is someone I thought I was gonna marry, this was my best friend. I’ve never been so close to someone in my life.”

Bader got emotional in this video as well, explaining that she believed Postell was the person she would spend the rest of her life with.

“Only a week ago, I saw such a future with this person,” she continued, adding that she’s trying to stay “positive” amid the heartbreak.

Bader went public with Postell, 25, in the summer of 2022 after meeting on a dating app. On February 27, she hinted at their split in a TikTok. “When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost 2 years together,” she captioned the since-deleted video.

In Tuesday’s TikTok, Bader further explained how the relationship changed her mental state.

“I never thought that I was capable of being loved, and never thought that I could picture having kids with anyone or getting married or having a future, and for the first time in my life, those were things we spoke about all the time,” she said. “I really saw that.”

Bader went on to say that she’ll “be OK,” but needs “time” to heal. “One thing I’m focused on is not letting this break me,” she added.

Overall, Bader made it clear that she didn’t “regret” anything about the relationship.

“I learned a lot about myself and I know that I can give so much love to someone else. And I know for me that it was real,” she shared. “I just want to work on myself right now, and find a way back to being happy by myself, like I was for 27 years.”

Bader’s followers were quick to leave a barrage of supportive comments. One message of support came, surprisingly, from Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

“I’m so sorry. It’s so hard to wrap your head around someone being there one day and gone the next,” the actress wrote. “Your heart will heal. Let yourself take the time and don’t judge yourself during this process.”