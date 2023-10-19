Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Which Celebrities Were Dumped — Or Ended Relationships — Via Text Message? Us Investigates

By
Celebs who were dumped over text
8
Getty Images (3)

It’s not a post-it note a la Carrie Bradshaw’s ex Berger, but a text message is still a pretty savage way to dump someone — just ask these celebrities.

Joe Jonas infamously broke up with Taylor Swift in a 27-second phone call, but the former flames have nothing on Chrishell Stause who learned about her divorce from Justin Hartley in a text.

Stause and Hartley started dating in 2013 and got married four years later. In 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the actor had filed for divorce. Stause, however, was not privy to the split.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” Stause claimed during her confessional during Selling Sunset season 3. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She added, “When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could. I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave.”

Katy Perry experienced a similar situation when she and Russell Brand called it quits. The singer claimed that the comedian had revealed their marriage was over in a text message from December 2011 — and she reportedly hasn’t heard from him since.

Keep scrolling to see which other stars were dumped — or pulled the relationship plug  — via text message:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1425320595ariana grande 206

Ariana Grande
Britney Spears' Ups and Downs Over the Years translucent dress

Britney Spears
1250798676carsrie_underwood_290x206

Carrie Underwood
Chrishell Stause Critics' Choice Real TV Awards

Chrishell Stause
Katy Perry Bio

Katy Perry
Pete Davidson, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Pete Davidson
1350331773rebel wilson 206

Rebel Wilson

More Stories