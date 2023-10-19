It’s not a post-it note a la Carrie Bradshaw’s ex Berger, but a text message is still a pretty savage way to dump someone — just ask these celebrities.

Joe Jonas infamously broke up with Taylor Swift in a 27-second phone call, but the former flames have nothing on Chrishell Stause who learned about her divorce from Justin Hartley in a text.

Stause and Hartley started dating in 2013 and got married four years later. In 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the actor had filed for divorce. Stause, however, was not privy to the split.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” Stause claimed during her confessional during Selling Sunset season 3. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She added, “When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could. I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave.”

Katy Perry experienced a similar situation when she and Russell Brand called it quits. The singer claimed that the comedian had revealed their marriage was over in a text message from December 2011 — and she reportedly hasn’t heard from him since.

Keep scrolling to see which other stars were dumped — or pulled the relationship plug — via text message: