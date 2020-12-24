All good! Pete Davidson weighed in on his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s book, which features an essay about their painful breakup.

“I’m really happy for her,” Davidson, 27, told Insider on Monday, December 21. “It did well, and, you know, we’re cool.”

The Saturday Night Live star added: “I wish her nothing but the best. I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart.”

David, who is the daughter of comedian Larry David, detailed her 2018 split from Davidson, and his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, in her book, No One Asked for This.

After initiating a “break” with the King of Staten Island star in May 2018, Cazzie, 26, revealed that she decided she had made a mistake and wanted to get back together. She said she called him two days later, but he had already moved on, saying he was “the happiest he had ever been.” He then ended things for good via text.

One month later, Cazzie learned that Davidson had gotten engaged to Grande, 27, after only dating for a few weeks.

She recalled her manager calling her right before she got on the 16-hour flight to South Africa and telling her the news. “I laughed,” Cazzie wrote in her essays.

The New York native and the “7 Rings” singer called off their engagement four months later, but Cazzie had already been put through the wringer. The high-profile romance came with haters who trolled Cazzie for being Davidson’s ex.

“They really wanted to make sure I knew I was inferior to her in every way,” she wrote, noting she felt “humiliated” by Davidson’s quick rebound relationship.

Despite their rocky split, Cazzie thanked her ex in the acknowledgements of her book, writing, “Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

Davidson has been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber since calling things off with Grande.

The Dirt actor commented on his relationship with the Florida native in November 2019, telling Paper, “I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it.”

Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez earlier this month.