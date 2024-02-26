Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s romance may have been a whirlwind, but there was drama from the start.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed in May 2021 that she and Guobadia began dating one month before making their relationship Instagram official. In her post, she cleared the air about their timeline and denied she and Simon were together while he was married to her RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia. (Falynn announced in April 2021 that she and Simon had split after two years of marriage.)

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Williams wrote via Instagram at the time. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

That same month Williams and Simon also announced their engagement. The pair tied the knot in November 2022. In February 2024, news broke that Williams filed for divorce from Simon after 15 months of marriage.

Keep scrolling to relive Williams and Simon’s relationship timeline:

April 2021

Williams and Simon began secretly dating.

May 2021

Shortly after Williams announced she and Simon were seeing each other, Simon revealed that the pair were engaged.

“Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves.”

Simon noted that both he and Williams have been through relationships that didn’t work out, but he was optimistic about their future. “I stand next to her, proud that we found each other,” he continued. “What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked … she said yes. That is ALL that mattered.”

November 2021

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Williams opened up about connecting with Simon via DM following his divorce.

“I actually told him, ‘I’m sorry for your divorce,’ and all of that because I know what that feels like,” she recalled. “I know what it feels like to go through betrayal and hurt.”

December 2021

As the couple planned their nuptials, Williams exclusively told Us Weekly that they wanted to have a ceremony in Atlanta and Nigeria.

“We ended up coming up with a wedding date,” she teased. “My grandmother is the one who actually set my wedding day. She, my mother and my aunt sat me down and she’s like, ‘This man has given you every intention. He put the ring on you. You’re dragging your feet.’ And now once we’ve settled down in the house, we have a date.”

November 2022

The couple exchanged vows in a two-day spectacle that included an American and traditional Nigerian ceremony.

February 2023

Three months after their lavish nuptials, Williams and Simon jetted off to Malta for their honeymoon.

June 2023

Williams shared a touching tribute in honor of her husband’s birthday.

“I love you more than you will ever know. I’m sure I won’t be able to articulate exactly what you mean to me in this lil caption sooo take my daily actions and the love I convey on a daily basis as a reminder of how much you are cherished,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am completely obsessed with the life we have built and I thank God daily for such a kind, loving, non toxic, supportive, homie lover friend like you! I can’t wait to see what’s next for us and I’m blessed to have a roll dog like you who stands ten toes down for me no matter what.”

August 2023

During an Amazon Live, Williams gushed about how “blessed” she was to be married to Simon and how their romance differed from her previous relationships.

“It’s so good y’all, find [your] partner, keep your standards high,” she said. “If someone is showing red flags, just leave, OK? Period. I don’t care. It could be the smallest red flag, but you are not meant to fix them. Walk away.”

November 2023

Williams celebrated her and Simon’s first wedding anniversary.

“Today we Celebrate our Nigerian Wedding Anniversary!!! & (Tomorrow is our *American Wedding Anniversary.),” she wrote alongside a slideshow from their special day. “On this day Nov 25th a year ago I married my dream Man and my King ! Love you forever baby! 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️.”

January 2024

Simon and Williams started off the New Year by packing on the PDA.

“Gimme dat💋 🍫lol I love to make him blush,” she captioned a selfie of the twosome sharing a sweet kiss.

February 2024

Williams filed for divorce from Simon after 15 months of marriage. After the news broke, the reality star broke her silence on the split by thanking fans for their “prayers and support.”