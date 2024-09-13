The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams has won a legal battle in her ongoing divorce proceedings with ex Simon Guobadia.

A Fulton County, Georgia, court ruled on Thursday, September 12, that Williams, 43, and Guobadia’s prenuptial agreement is “empirically fair” after Guobadia, 60, tried to contest its enforceability.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the main purpose of the prenup, which Williams and Guobadia signed prior to their 2022 wedding, was “to avoid contested and expensive litigation, including the costly and potentially intrusive discovery process” in the event of a divorce. Williams’ legal team cited the prenup when arguing against Guobadia subpoenaing Williams and her employer, True Entertainment, LLC, for materials dating back three years.

Williams’ lawyers argued that because the prenup “has not been deemed unenforceable,” the court “should not allow any discovery” of materials “whatsoever,” or “limit discovery” to requests that are “immediately relevant” to determining the enforceability of the prenup. The court agreed with Williams’ argument, denying Guobadia’s Emergency Motion to Compel Mandatory and Additional Discovery.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Guobadia previously claimed that when he signed the prenup, he was under the impression that Williams intended to be a homemaker and stay-at-home mom during their marriage. He argued that Williams’ “desire to return to reality television” or other employment “constitutes a non-disclosure of material fact and misrepresentation” which renders the prenup unenforceable.

The court disagreed with Guobadia on Thursday, noting that Williams’ future employment plans are “not mentioned whatsoever” in the exes’ prenup,” and that Williams has “been a reality TV celebrity for years,” which was “well known” to Guobadia when he signed the agreement.

The documents also note that Williams and Guobadia negotiated the agreement for over one year, beginning in November 2021, and ruled that there is “no evidence to support” that “fraud, duress, mistake, misrepresentation or nondisclosure of material facts” took place during negotiations. Us Weekly has reached out to Williams and Guobadia for comment.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married With a Prenup — and the Ones Who Didn’t After the proposal, celebrity couples often have another major question to ask one another: Should we get a prenuptial agreement? “We have a prenup, prenups are … do you know what kind of day and age this is? Everybody needs a prenup!” Khloé Kardashian told E! News in June 2011, referring to her then-husband, Lamar […]

Williams filed for divorce in February after 15 months of marriage. One week before filing the legal documents, Bravo announced that Williams would return for season 16 of RHOA after a two-year break. She previously appeared on seasons 5 through 13.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen subsequently shared that Williams’ split did not play a part in her returning to the reality series.

Related: RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s Split: What We Know The aftermath of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s split hasn’t been breezy. News broke on February 23 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Guobadia after 15 months of marriage. Williams’ social media showed no signs of trouble in paradise and she still had her married name in her bio at […]

“None of us knew any of this was on the horizon, and this was really meant to be Porsha’s happily-ever-after kind of victory lap season,” Cohen, 56, said during a February episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “I was so surprised and taken aback, and listen, we wanted Porsha on the show for Porsha.”

As RHOA fans know, Williams was previously married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. She shares 5-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena, a.k.a. PJ, with ex Dennis McKinley.