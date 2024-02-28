The aftermath of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s split hasn’t been breezy.

News broke on February 23 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Guobadia after 15 months of marriage. Williams’ social media showed no signs of trouble in paradise and she still had her married name in her bio at the time. (She has since removed his last name.) Two days later, Williams broke her silence.

“Thank you for your prayers & support. – PW,” she wrote via Instagram while adding a broken heart and prayer hands emoji to her social media message.

Guobadia also addressed the breakup, writing, “Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce is Final,” he wrote.

Keep scrolling to see what we know about Williams and Guobadia’s split so far:

Citizenship Status in Question

One day before the news of the pair’s divorce broke, the Atlanta Black Star reported that Guobadia, who was born in Nigeria, has allegedly been denied residency in the United States repeatedly. Guobadia was seemingly unbothered by the claims of his immigration status.

“Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are winning. #42yearsLivinginAmerica.”

‘RHOA’ Return Tie In?

One week before filing for divorce, Bravo announced that Williams would be returning to RHOA for season 16 after a two-year hiatus — even using her married last name in a video announcing her return.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she shared in a separate statement to Deadline. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

While the timing of Williams’ divorce raised eyebrows, Bravo exec Andy Cohen shared that her breakup did not play a factor in her decision to rejoin the series.

“None of us knew any of this was on the horizon, and this was really meant to be Porsha’s happily-ever-after kind of victory lap season,” Cohen said during a February episode of his Sirius XM Andy Cohen Live radio show. “So it’s just, I was so surprised and taken aback, and listen, we wanted Porsha on the show for Porsha.”

Outside Legal Woes

In addition to his divorce, Guobadia is also facing additional legal woes involving his company, Simcol Petroleum Limited Company. The business was sued by NetJets Aviation, Inc. for allegedly not paying a private jet bill, per docs obtained by Radar Online.

Enforcing the Prenup — and Asking for Financial Transparency

Williams reportedly asked the court to enforce her and Guobadia’s prenuptial agreement, which they signed in November 2022, per docs obtained by Radar Online. While details of the agreement are under wraps, the filing revealed the prenup “sets forth each party’s separate property interests and marital property interests.”

The docs also stated that the twosome’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and they have “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Williams requested that Guobadia would not “destroy, conceal or alter” any of his financial documents including various statements, tax records, expense records and more.