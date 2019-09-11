



Not so fast! Kelly Dodd is not engaged to her new boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star sparked engagement speculation in the comments section of her recent Instagram post from a trip with the Fox News reporter.

After a fan called Leventhal the “perfect” man, Kelly shot back, “That’s weird because we are getting married 10/10/2020.”

According to the source, however, Leventhal has not proposed to Dodd.

The Bravo star hinted that she was dating the journalist last month after she split from ex-boyfriend Brian Reagan.

“The universe is telling me I broke up with Dr. Brian, woo! And they all know why,” Dodd yelled while out with friends on August 15 via Instagram Story. “You know what Rick, you’re a good guy!”

Less than two weeks later, she made their relationship official.

“My Prince came across the pond to see me!!” she captioned a sweet snap via Instagram. “@rickleventhal I am one lucky girl!! #london #princecharming #anchorman.”

Earlier this month, the twosome enjoyed a getaway on a yacht with friends.

“Thanks @rickleventhal for our love affair .. two countries . You are amazing 😉 coming for your girl,” Dodd wrote alongside a photo on Friday, September 6, via Instagram. “I’m lucky ☺️ ❤️ #romantic #italy #yachtlife #myprince.”

The reality TV star also thanked her mother for watching her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, while she vacationed with her new man.

“Thanks to My Mom for watching Jolie .. ❤️u!!” Dodd wrote on Tuesday, September 10.

Dodd shares the teenager with her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, whom she split from in 2017.

Fans of RHOC, however, are currently watching Dodd’s relationship with Reagan play out on TV. Back in August, she gushed about her future with the plastic surgeon to Us.

“We have fun together and we love our families together and we blend their families, like we have a modern family,” she told Us on August 7. “My daughter loves him and I love his son. There’s just so many benefits.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET

