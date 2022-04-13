Weighing in. After Steve Lodge married Janis Carlson earlier this week, Vicki Gunvalson shared her feelings on her ex-fiancé’s nuptials.

“People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé’s recent marriage,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, tweeted on Wednesday, April 13. “Here it is … I wish them the best. I’m just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn’t me at the altar with him.”

She added: “He LOVES the attention. He ‘thinks’ he’s famous!”

The politician, 63, and Carlson tied the knot on Sunday, April 10, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, less than four months after getting engaged.

“We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” Lodge exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, April 11. “Our relationship is incredible. We have created some wonderful memories already and can’t wait to create more. God is good.”

Before the politician found love with Carlson, he dated the Coto Insurance president for six years. Lodge — who was previously married three times — proposed to the Bravo star in April 2019 before they eventually went their separate ways. (According to Lodge, they split in December 2020.)

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” an insider exclusively told Us in September 2021. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her.”

Less than three months after the duo’s split made headlines, Lodge moved on with Carlson.

“He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Gunvalson exclusively told Us in a statement in January. “I’ve gone out with some friends but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”

The Illinois native — who shares daughter Briana Culberson and son Michael Wolfsmith Jr. with ex-husband Michael Wolfsmith — has since found love with a new man, though has not revealed his name nor a photo just yet.

“He’s the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He’s like, ‘I got that. You’re not paying for that.’ I’m like, ‘Are you, like, real?’ the “OG of the OC” said during an appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” show in February. “He’s freaking incredible. He’s from Texas. I gave him an 18 [item] list of what I want in my next person because in all the books you read and all the self-help, you manifest your person right? So, I manifested him and he had everything but one, including wearing cowboy boots and loves country-western music. He doesn’t have a boat and I’m like, ‘I’ll take that one off.’”

She gushed: “I mean, really, in my mind, I’m just so happy. I’ve never had a man treat me like this and he is just quality — just a quality man. … Just being a solid man, he just had everything.”

