Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and husband Todd Nepola are not communicating despite her recent revelation that they’re in couples therapy during their divorce.

“Todd and Alexia are not on speaking terms at the moment after the podcast,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They hit a bump in the road. But she is still holding on to hope that they’re going to save their marriage.”

The revelation comes after Alexia, 57, who has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami since 2011, revealed she was working on her marriage despite Todd’s divorce filing. On the Saturday, June 15, episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, she told cohosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge that she and Todd were attending counseling together.

“We’ve gone to therapy. We’re doing couples therapy,” Alexia said, adding that she and Todd had not stopped their physical relationship either. “Yes, of course,” she said when asked if they’d hooked up since their split. “We’ve done it all. We love each other. We’re super into each other. It’s not because of that.”

Us confirmed in April that Todd, 51, filed for divorce from Alexia after three years of marriage and subsequently moved into his own apartment.

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” Alexia wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, noting that the whole ordeal caught her entirely by surprise. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

Despite the divorce hurdles, Alexia has stated that she wants “deep in [her] heart” to fix her marriage.

“I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out, so that’s why it’s so difficult,” she told Mellencamp and Judge on Saturday. “There’s a lot there, a lot to unpack. But, again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder and I think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. … He does not like [being in the public eye], no.”

According to Alexia, she was “blindsided” and “shocked” by Todd’s decision to file for divorce. “I still am, which makes it so much harder,” she shared, adding that the main issue in their marriage was communication.

“I just believe that we have to have better communication. I think we’re both strong people and I think that we struggle with the way that we communicate,” she said.

“For me, [the marriage] was working,” she continued. “I just thought that there were typical fights and problems that every couple has. But, it’s not how much you fight or how hard you fight, it’s being able to work through those fights and finding resolution and I think that’s where we have our biggest challenge.”

Todd has not publicly addressed the split.

Reporting by Andrea Simpson