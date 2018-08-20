Progress? Danielle Staub and her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, have mutually dismissed the restraining order requests they had previously filed against each other, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, and her husband of three months, 66, — who are in the process of ending their marriage — both agreed to dismiss their complaints on Monday, August 20. The agreement comes a little over a week after the two had filed the restraining order requests.

Staub took the drastic measure when she arrived home on August 12 and claimed that she “found her husband standing in her garage” where “he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational,” according to the order obtained by Us.

The documents also note that the reality star later heard a “disturbing noise,” and “realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down causing her to be upset.” A source told Us at the time that Caffrey “took a bunch of Danielle’s belongings and hid them in his car,” which were later found in his car by the police.

Caffrey, meanwhile, filed for his own temporary restraining order later that night claiming Staub “picked up [an] iron and raised it as if she was going to throw it.” According to the documents, he also alleged that the Bravo TV personality, “threatened to stab [him] in the neck at least a dozen times” over the past year.

Days after the filings, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Caffrey had hired a divorce lawyer to take the next step in finalizing their marriage. Staub and Caffrey tied the knot on the Bahamian Island of Bimini in May.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!