Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are one step closer to ending their marriage. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s husband has hired a divorce attorney, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

Caffrey, 66, and Staub, 56, tied the knot three months ago in the Bahamas. A rep for the reality star told Us in July that Staub was “having some difficulties with her marriage,” and two weeks later, the Bravo personality filed for a temporary restraining order against him.

According to the order obtained by Us Weekly, Staub “found her husband standing in her garage” when she got home on Sunday, August 12, and “he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

Staub later heard a “disturbing noise,” per the docs, and “realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down causing her to be upset.” An insider told Us that Caffrey also “took a bunch of Danielle’s belongings and hid them in his car.” Police found the items in the businessman’s car after he called the officers to the home as Staub searched the property for the family photos.

Caffrey, for his part, filed for his own temporary restraining order on Sunday, alleging that Staub “picked up [an] iron and raised it as if she was going to throw it.” He also claimed his wife “threatened to stab [him] in the neck at least a dozen times” over the past year, according to the documents.

The reality star’s rep, Steve Honig, denied Caffrey’s accusations in a statement to Us Weekly: “The claims being made are beyond preposterous and clearly a knee-jerk reaction to Danielle’s filing. I cannot imagine there is a single person gullible enough to believe any of this nonsense. If even 10 percent of these claims were true, any normal person would have already filed for divorce or, better yet, not married the person in the first place. This is laughable.”

Caffrey previously told Us Weekly that his lawyers sent Staub a letter advising her to hire representation on August 9.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!