Wishing for the best. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania expressed her opinion on costar Teresa Giudice’s marriage to Joe Giudice — and she remained as positive as ever.

Dolores, 48, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, February 6, and took a call from a fan who asked, “Do you think Teresa and Joe will stay together?”

“I hope so,” she simply responded, adding that she doesn’t think much will be different about Joe, 46, when he gets out of jail. “I’m sure he’s changed in a lot of ways, but … you are who you are,” she said. “He’s an old-school Italian guy. People don’t change. I am who I am, he is who he is … in a good way.”

Teresa, also 46, revealed last month during a RHONJ season 9 reunion taping that she and her husband of nearly 20 years will “go [their] separate ways” if he is deported to Italy at the end of his prison stint. A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the Bravo personality “has been feeling conflicted for a little while now” about her marriage to Joe.

The businessman, who is currently serving a 41-month sentence after pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014, was ordered in October 2018 to be deported to his native country. “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” he said in a teleconference during the immigration court hearing. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

That same month, Teresa denied that she would divorce her husband. “We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

The Standing Strong author also pleaded guilty to fraud in 2014 and spent 11 months in prison before she was released in December 2015. An insider told Us last month that Teresa is “doing really good despite all of this [drama] and is putting her daughters’ best interests first.” (The couple share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.)

