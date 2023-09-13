The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin is claiming her territory when it comes to her and husband Bill Aydin’s iconic pool house.

“I’ve taken over. It’s my pool house. It’s your pool? It’s my pool house,” Jennifer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 13, on the red carpet of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. “I’m always in there. I make my phone calls in there late at night and it’s like our little getaway from home actually.”

Jennifer shared that she and Bill, 50, both utilize the space to catch up on their work and get away from their busy household.

“So he comes in there, I’ll catch up on my stuff. He’s doing computer work,” she said to Us. “We’re completely alone with nobody running around. So it’s been great.”

The Bravo star also noted that she and Bill are doing “great” and that the couple’s “days of complaining are over.”

In the season 12 premiere of RHONJ in 2022, Jennifer and costar Margaret Josephs’ feud led to an argument that brought Bill’s affair to light.

“You always say Bill’s the best, he had an affair, everybody knows and that’s why he left his old job,” Margaret claimed in the episode. “Her marriage is not as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager for two years.”

Jennifer, for her part, did not deny the claims but retorted, “She’s not an office manager, she was a f–king pharmaceutical rep you f–king idiot if you get the facts straight.”

In season 13, Jennifer and Bill faced even more ups and downs in their marriage and sought out couple’s therapy. In one session that aired in a March episode, the pair sat down with their therapist to discuss why Bill spends so much time in their pool house.

“This is the thing: You come home, you go straight to the pool house,” Jennifer said at the time. “You go in there, and you stay in there until three hours, and you come in once we’re all done finished eating dinner. That irritates me. When I see his car in the camera, I’m like, ‘Uh, what about a hello?’”

During the season 13 reunion, Jennifer confessed she had a better understanding of why her husband liked to spend time in the pool house.

“He explained the pool house to me,” she recalled in June. “He said, ‘Look, Jen, I’m all day with patients. I’m on, on, on. When I walk into the house, I know there’s you, there’s a nanny, there’s your dad, there’s four kids, now there’s a dog. I need to unwind a little bit.’ And I have to say, I’ve been using the pool house a lot at night, and now we just hang out there together.”

While the counseling session seemed to help Jennifer and Bill in some aspects, the reality star admitted during the reunion that she didn’t have plans to return.

“I gotta say that one therapy session did wonders for both of us,” Jennifer said. “Things have been so great between us that I’m just, like, not gonna push it.”