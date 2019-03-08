Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer may be a celebrity in her own right, but as she admitted in a new clip for Page Six TV posted on Friday, March 8, that even she’s been starstruck by other members of her hit show’s franchise — particularly Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

“About 10 years ago, I spotted Harry Hamlin on Madison Avenue,” the Ageless by Ramona creator, 62, began. “I’m walking down Madison Avenue on a sunny day, window shopping — who doesn’t like to do that? — and who’s in front of me? Harry Hamlin! Lisa Rinna’s husband. Oh, my God, he’s so good looking!”

The reality star went on to confess that she followed the Mad Men alum, 67, for a while, hoping that he might notice her. “I was just, I was in awe!” she shrugs. “I just wanted to be in his presence, so, sorry Lisa, I kind of stalked him? I followed him down for like a block or two … hoping maybe he’d like, say hi to me or something?”

Unfortunately for the Bravo personality, it didn’t quite work out that way. “He didn’t,” she shrugged again. “But he looked good!”

Singer and Rinna, 55, came together in L.A. on January 26 to celebrate Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

“It’s going down. Housewives from everywhere,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes proclaimed in an Instagram video from the event.

As for Hamlin, the Clash of the Titans actor told LaPalme magazine that it was a “miracle” he was still married to the the Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book author in December.

“Just miraculous. We’re still firing on all cylinders after 26 or 27 years,” he said. “We never get tired of each other’s stories. Lisa is a master of social media and pop culture. My real interests are the political and scientific.”

Hamlin admitted their relationship does take work, however: “We put a lot of time in therapy and talking and reading books and trying to figure out how to create a foundation for a family.”

The couple, who wed in 1997, share daughters Deliliah, 20, and Amelia, 17.

