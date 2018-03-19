The boss is back in action. Rick Ross hit the stage for the first time on Sunday, March 18, since his hospitalization earlier this month.

The rapper’s performance at The Light nightclub inside of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas was his first public appearance since he returned home from the hospital on March 5. During his show, the Maybach Music Group founder gave a shout-out to his label mate, Meek Mill, who is currently in prison serving a two to four-year sentence for violating his probation. The “Aston Martin Music” rapper, 42, reportedly started a “Free Meek Mill” chant during the show and the concertgoers joined in.

The rapper shared a few snaps of himself on stage on Instagram, wearing a white crewneck Gucci sweater and posing next to a bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé, the champagne that he is an official brand ambassador for. “RO$$ VEGAS!!! @thelightvegas was SO BOSSY💪🏾 Saturday night! V.I.P. @officialbelaire rosé🥂#MMG,” he captioned the snaps.

As previously reported, Ross was initially hospitalized on March 1 after he was found unconscious at his Florida home. The Davie Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that officials were called to the “Hustlin’” rapper’s home after a 911 caller found the rapper unresponsive. The unidentified caller told police that Ross was “slobbing out of the mouth.” The cause of his hospitalization is still unknown but TMZ reported he was being treated for respiratory problems.

The Grammy-nominee, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, received an outpouring of love and support from fellow musicians and fans on social media. After leaving the hospital, Ross posted an Instagram photo on March 8.

“Ain’t nothing like home,” the rap star wrote along with a black-and-white photo of himself from behind. “I love y’all” he continued, signing the post with his initials, “WLR.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has had a health scare. In 2011, Ross suffered two seizures on the same day and was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, for treatment. He later said the episodes were caused by a lack of sleep.

