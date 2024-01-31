Riley Keough is refusing to pay the debt on late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s U.K. home one year after her death.

Keough, 34, pushed back on Barclays Bank’s request for her to pay an outstanding balance of approximately $1.6 million, per legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Presley purchased her Coes Hall estate in Rotherfield, England, in 2010 with a loan from Barclays. The bank is now claiming that Presley personally guaranteed repayment before she died.

Keough, who is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate, maintained in her court filing that she shouldn’t be held responsible for the debt due to a statute of limitations requiring the bank to make its claim by January 12, the one-year anniversary of Presley’s death. Keough further alleged that Presley only guaranteed loan interest payments between 2010 and 2015.

Related: Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years: Marriages, Music, Addiction and More Rock and roll royalty. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, followed in her father’s footsteps by pursuing music. The Tennessee native released three albums over the course of her career — To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012) — and paid homage […]

Presley put Coes Hall on the market in 2016 after her split from then-husband Michael Lockwood. The home was eventually sold in 2021.

Elvis Presley’s daughter died at age 54 in January 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her death was caused by a small bowel obstruction, per an autopsy report obtained by Us.

In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and twin daughters Finley and Harper, 15, whom she shared with Lockwood, 62. (Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.)

Following Lisa Marie’s death, Riley became engaged in a legal battle with Priscilla, 78, who filed to contest her daughter’s will. A settlement was reached in May 2023, with Riley’s half sisters being named sub-trustees. Priscilla was reportedly given a $1 million lump sum payment and $400,000 in legal fees.

Related: Everything to Know About Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Legal Drama Working things out. Lisa Marie Presley’s death has caused both emotional and legal turmoil for her famous family. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest. Though her eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, took ownership of her estate upon her death, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla […]

Riley clarified in her September 2023 Vanity Fair cover story that she and her grandmother were “never not happy” with one another as they hashed out the details of Lisa Marie’s will. A source previously told Us that Riley served as the mediator between her mom and her grandmother.

“Riley knew there was contention with her mom and grandmother and has always tried to be a bridge between them,” an insider exclusively revealed in March 2023. “She’s still doing this even after her mother’s death, but still honoring her mother’s wishes.”

The source also noted that “Riley knew she would be the trustee for her mother, so that was no shock,” adding, “She’s been communicating with her dad and sisters.”

One year after Lisa Marie’s death, Riley shared a sweet throwback photo via Instagram and captioned the snap with a heart emoji. The post came days after Riley announced she plans to release the memoir her mother was working on before her death later this year.