Rob Gronkowski has nothing but praise for Travis Kelce after their off the field showdown on the dance floor.

During the Monday, January 29, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski, 34, recalled competing with Kelce, 34, in a dance-off at the 2022 Gronk Beach Party.

“It was kind of a tie,” Gronkowski told Jimmy Fallon. “I mean, we’re great dance partners.”

The host played a clip of Gronkowski and Kelce showing off their moves on the dance floor.

“Imagine if we were teammates on the field, on the same team as well,” Gronkowski, who played tight end for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, added. “Oh man, that would be pretty impressive. We would dominate like the dance floor.”

While he retired from the NFL in 2022, Gronkowski has plans to revive the Gronk Beach Party in Las Vegas at the 2024 Super Bowl, which will see Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce received support from his loved ones — including girlfriend Taylor Swift — as he delivered his AFC Championship victory speech on Sunday, January 28.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” he said in reference to the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” song. “Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada! Gonna get us another one!”

Ahead of the Big Game, the Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised the team’s perseverance on the field this season.

“Listen, I give it to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, the players [and] that locker room. When you’ve been there and you understand the urgency that it takes to get there, then you up your game,” Reid, 65, told Tom Brady on his “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray show” podcast on Monday. “That’s just what you do.”

He continued: “I think after my man [Antonio] Pierce out there [and] the Raiders kicked our tail, it woke us up and said, ‘Hey, listen, we need to take our game up here a notch or we’re not gonna stand a chance here to get in the playoffs or to win in the playoffs.’ So those guys took care of business. They got everybody rallied, everybody around them and good things happened.”