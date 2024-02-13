Rob Gronkowski gushed over his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, and her ability to keep their relationship afloat — even if she doesn’t want all the credit.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly over Super Bowl weekend, Gronkowski, 34, said that Kostek, 31, is “definitely the secret sauce” in making their romance work. “She’s special,” he said while attending his annual Super Bowl event, Gronk Beach, in Las Vegas.

The former NFL tight end looked “lovey-dovey” as he walked the red carpet with Kostek on Saturday, February 10, according to an eyewitness, who referred to the couple as “two kids in love.”

When Us caught up with Kostek at a separate Super Bowl event, she revealed that while she was happy to hear Gronkowski speak so highly of her, there was a different family member she thought held them together.

“Oh, my God! That’s actually the cutest thing he’s probably said in a long time,” she exclusively told Us of her boyfriend’s kind remarks on Saturday while attending SI the Party in Sin City. Kostek then pondered what the real “secret sauce” is to their long relationship. “Ralphie, our dog,” she declared. “He’s the glue.”

Kostek met Gronkowski in 2013 when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and he was a tight end for the team.

Although it was against the “rules” for a cheerleader to date a player, Kostek revealed in November 2022 that she “called him up” after Gronkowski “slipped” her his number during a Thanksgiving event with the organization.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2015 and have been going strong ever since. Kostek rooted for Gronkowski during his time on the Patriots, which ended in 2019, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before he retired for good in 2022. However, they have yet to get engaged.

“If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited,” Kostek exclusively told Us in April 2022. “He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him.”

While Gronkowski hasn’t put a ring on Kostek’s finger just yet, the couple proved they are as strong as ever over Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas.

Kostek supported Gronkowski on Saturday as he hosted his annual Gronk Beach event at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. She later attended Sports Illustrated’s party at the XS at Wynn Las Vegas, wearing an 87 jersey in honor of her boyfriend and a black leather skirt with tall boots.

“I was inspired by Pam Anderson,” Kostek told Us of her red carpet look on Saturday. “She had a little leather skirt and boot and jersey moment, so little tribute to Rob, Sports Illustrated [on the back of the jersey].”

The twosome were spotted at the big game on Sunday, February 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. The Chiefs’ victory made them back-to-back champs after they won Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Gronkowski won three championships of his own with the Patriots in 2015, 2017 and 2019, as well as a Super Bowl 2021 with the Buccaneers.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn