Still not over. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s revenge porn case will go to trial after the duo failed to reach an agreement.

A judge from the Superior Court of California denied the 35-year-old reality star’s previous motion to enforce a settlement in his case with his 34-year-old ex-fiancée on Thursday, June 16.

“Chyna is very pleased that the trial judge denied Rob’s motion to ‘enforce’ a settlement that never existed,” Lynne Ciani, the Lashed Cosmetics founder’s lawyer, told Us Weekly in a statement. “Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent.”

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ciani continued: “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his heinous and vengeful act of posting revenge porn against Chyna in July 2017. He was never criminally prosecuted. It is finally time for Rob to be held accountable in a court of law.”

The Real Blac Chyna alum originally filed her lawsuit against the Arthur George designer in October 2017 after their split three months prior. At the time, Chyna accused the former E! personality of using his social media to leak sexually explicit images of her.

In court documents obtained by Us, Chyna claimed that she suffered “significant damages” after Kardashian posted private images of her in July 2017.

“At no time did Rob Kardashian have Ms. White’s permission to publish these photos or information online, nor did Rob Kardashian ever attempt to seek Ms. White’s consent to share these photos or her personal medical information before he posted them for his millions of Instagram and Twitter followers and the rest of the world to see,” the legal docs read.

In April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum denied his ex-fiancée’s claims in a court filing. “Mr. Kardashian denies Ms. White’s allegation that he posted the images without Ms. White’s consent and denies that Ms. White had an expectation of privacy in the images,” attorneys for the reality star wrote in the documents. “He also disputes that his conduct caused Ms. White to sustain any mental pain and suffering, humiliation or emotional distress, and contends that Ms. White is not entitled to recover monetary damages.”

Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — also filed a defamation lawsuit against her ex’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in regard to the cancellation of Rob & Chyna. She claimed that the family used their connections at E! to end the show, which aired its first season in 2016.

Last month, however, a judge ruled to dismiss the case and Chyna was not awarded any damages. After the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenners shared their gratitude for the results.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury,” the family’s counsel, Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin, told Us in a statement in May. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”

Chyna, for her part, said that she planned to appeal the verdict. “Angela White deserved a fair trial in a court of law and she did not receive a fair trial,” Ciani told Us last month, adding that her client filed a writ of mandate at the time to have Judge Alarcon removed from the revenge porn case.

