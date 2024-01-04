Rob McElhenney gave fans a glimpse of his 2023 highlights while ringing in the new year, including a milestone moment with Prince Harry.

“Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life,” McElhenney, 46, wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. ❤️ So excited for 2024. I’ll stay away from the nuts.”

The first photo in the carousel showed McElhenney’s inflamed face after an allergy attack. He also shared a previously unseen selfie with Harry, 39, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Glenn Howerton.

The photo was seemingly taken in September 2023 at an Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC soccer game.

“Great seeing Harry and some of my favorite club owners Bill and Bob last night at @lafc v. @intermiamicf. Seeing @leomessi play live: wow,” Howerton, 47, wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a pic with Harry and McElhenney in the L.A. stadium. The trio sported similar outfits to the ones seen in McElhenney’s Sunday photo dump.

McElhenney’s 2023 recap also included him supporting Wrexham FC, the soccer team he owns with Ryan Reynolds, and attending Philadelphia Eagles football games alongside his wife, Kaitlin Olson. McElhenney and Olson, 38, are big Eagles fans, and they sparked a bidding war over a team jacket signed by Kylie Kelce, the wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, late last year.

“I couldn’t believe somebody was immediately jumping on every time I bid,” McElhenney told Jason, 36, and brother Travis Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast in November 2023. “I got a text from somebody that I know who said, ‘I’ve been the one bidding against you, bozo.’ It did not even cross my mind that this was a possibility. And it turned out that I live with this person.”

Olson later chimed in, revealing that she wanted to be “the one” to crash the auction site with a winning bid instead of her husband.

“I win, basically,” she added. “I win. … He will not be wearing the jacket, ever.”

The pair spent $100,000 on a Kelly Green letterman jacket that was modeled after one that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, wore in the ‘90s. The signed item was auctioned off to support the Eagles Autism Foundation, with which Jason and Kylie, 31, work closely.