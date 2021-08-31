Speaking out. Robby Hayes addressed the restraining order fellow Bachelorette alum Jef Holm filed against him and subsequently dropped.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 31, Hayes, 32, called the legal action “a deceitful and perjurious false report,” adding, “I’ve delayed my response to the media because of this concern for my safety and the safety of my belongings.”

Holm, 37, was granted a temporary restraining order against Hayes, who he claimed had been sneaking into the California rental house they used to share without permission. When Holm didn’t show up in court on Monday, August 30 to determine if the order should become permanent, a judge dismissed the order, the Los Angeles Superior Court Clerk’s office confirmed to Us.

The Bachelorette season 12 alum said they didn’t agree to part ways and accused Holm of kicking him out and moving his belongings to a storage unit while Hayes was on vacation.

“Its [sic] no wonder that Jef Holm didn’t show up in court to defend his false accusations, perjury would inevitably follow,” Hayes said in his statement. “Jef Holm completely disregards other peoples [sic] feelings, well-being or the consequences of his actions. I just want to be able to feel comfortable in my own home without feeling like I can’t leave my room for concern of my own safety.”

Holm, however, claimed that he was a no-show because the alleged harassment stopped. “Tensions died down as I hoped. I haven’t seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it,” the Bachelorette season 8 winner told E! News on Monday. “Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best.”

In his initial filing, Holm accused Hayes of threatening him. “Robert used to live at my house but does not now. He continues to enter the premises & harass me & I do not feel safe around him,” he argued in court docs obtained by Us. “He threatens me and still hasn’t stopped to this day.”

Hayes, who stated he lived in the house for more than four years and was added to the lease in 2017, alleged to Us that Holm was “harassing, physically abusing, and making threats of violence and throwing [my] personal belongings to the curb has broken down the door to [my] room, moved all [my] stuff out, and changed the locks.”

Eric Renslo, Hayes’ attorney, stated that the two were not former roommates but still living together and accused Holm of pushing out three of his roommates. “Jef was not paying any rent on the place but renting out rooms to basically collect money. And when Robby went on vacation Jef put all of Robby’s stuff into a storage unit and got a restraining order on him,” Renslo told Us.

Hayes may take legal action against Holm, according to his lawyer. “My client may file his own restraining order because he feels Jef is harassing him and Robby may in fact try move back in with police assistance,” Renslo explained. “He may file his own restraining order so Jef doesn’t do this again. It’ll depend on if he can get back into his residence.”

Additionally, Renslo said a civil lawsuit may be filed as he alleged that Holm defamed Hayes.

“I’ve asked the court for attorney’s fees or sanctions. He lied to the court and didn’t disclose important information and defamed him (Robby),” the lawyer noted.

