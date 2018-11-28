Roger Mathews spoke out about overcoming adversities after his estranged wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, revealed their 2-year-old son Greyson has been diagnosed with autism.

“Woke up to these colorings my daughter left for me on the kitchen table and this scripture text from my Dad,” Mathews, 43, captioned a photo of two drawings and a scripture titled “God’s Will.” “We all have adversities in our lives to over come but we could not do it without the love and support of those we care about the most.”

He added, “Gonna do my best to have a positive day today. I hope you do as well. It’s all part of the journey. There will be obstacles.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, November 28, that Farley and Mathews’ toddler has been diagnosed with autism. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Meilani. While the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from Mathews in September, he told Us earlier this month that the duo are “working on things.”

Farley spoke out about Greyson’s diagnosis during an interview with HollywoodLife earlier this month.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she explained to the outlet. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

The MTV star first revealed her son’s developmental struggle during an August episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The following month, Farley spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about sharing his struggles with fans.

“It’s been so positive,” she told Us. “That was never my intent, I didn’t think I could finish Jersey Shore because of his appointments and our schedule so production was you have to tell us something you can’t disappear. I never expected it to be that response, it was ‘Hey guys, my son, we made it to two and he’s not speaking. We have therapy three times a week i really want to be a part of it, or at least be here.’”

