Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.

The docs, which were filed on October 20, state that the Asher actor will also pay 20 percent of his gross income earned annually in excess of $624,000 (with a base of $52,000 per month) up to a max of $1.5 million to Opal.

The filing revealed that Ron will cover $40,000 in Opal’s attorney fees as well. The pair, who separated in May 2019 before the actor filed for divorce six months later, will sell their New York City apartment and split the profits.

According to the filing, Opal can keep the pair’s former family home located in Los Angeles along with her Mercedes. Ron, for his part, was allotted to his Tesla, his personal bank accounts, residuals, and half of the duo’s shared accounts.

Ron and Opal were married for 38 years before going their separate ways in 2019. The former spouses, who wed on Valentine’s Day in 1981, share two children: daughter Blake, 37, and son Brandon, 31.

The Hellboy actor moved on with StartUp costar Allison Dunbar. The couple made headlines when they were spotted kissing in Pasadena, California, in May 2019. Five months later, Ron filed for divorce in November 2019.

However, Dunbar began posting photos with Ron in 2018, while the Hand of God alum stopped sharing snaps of Opal on social media in April of that year.

According to the October court documents, Ron was declared legally single in February so that he and Dunbar could move forward with their own relationship.

The duo jetted off to Italy earlier this month for a romantic getaway. “Every day in Italy feels like a dream,” wrote via Instagram on October 13 alongside a snap with her love. She also showed off a diamond ring on her left hand in a series of videos and photos from the trip.