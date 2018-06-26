Fighting back in his own way! Ron Perlman once got even with Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced movie mogul made a very specific demand.

“Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line?” the Hellboy actor, 68, tweeted on Monday, June 25. Seemingly referencing fast food advocate President Donald Trump, he added, “I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC.”

Perlman has voiced his disdain for the former studio exec, 66, in the past. Last November, he retweeted an article in which James Cameron recalled almost hitting Weinstein with his best director Oscar in 1998 for Titanic.

“Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!” the Sons of Anarchy alum wrote at the time.

Perlman’s tweet comes eight months after the Miramax founder was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women in shocking exposés published by The New York Times and The New Yorker. He has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex and pleaded not guilty to felony rape and criminal act sex charges on June 5 after being arrested in New York City.

In January, the Oscar winner settled his divorce from estranged wife Georgina Chapman, who claimed in a May interview with Vogue that she was “never” suspicious about his allegedly abusive behavior.

