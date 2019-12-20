



Broken-hearted. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is anxious to be reunited with his 19-month-old daughter, Ariana, who he shares with his on-again off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, amid her restraining order against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“Our investigation has initially shown that there are clear errors and mistakes in the charging documents. Some of these errors have been discussed with the Deputy City Attorney, and after further investigation, we expect significant amendments to the charges,” the 34-year-old TV personality’s attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine told Us Weekly in a joint statement.

They added, “The only thing that is apparent at this time is that Ronnie is a great father and he anxiously awaits being able to spend time with his daughter. We are hoping that the reunion occurs soon.”

Harley, 32, explained on her Instagram Stories on November 13 that she is working towards getting the protective order removed so “he [Ortiz-Magro] can see [Ariana] if he wants to.”

In October, Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of felony and domestic violence and kidnapping following a physical altercation with Harley. Us confirmed later that month that the former couple were “broken up for good.” The MTV star pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanors, which included domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest, in November.

The drama continued when Ortiz-Magro posted screenshots of text messages on December 12 that appeared to take aim at his former girlfriend. “Knows she’s crying and decides getting drunk with a sugar daddy is better,” he posted about one text exchange. “Is it legal to have sexual activities for money?!? The question is.. where’s [sic] was the son? Lmaooo,” Ortiz-Magro wrote about another text which described a hookup.

He claimed he had “been harrassed” for two weeks but did not mention Harley by name. “I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies,” Ortiz-Magro wrote. “I am standing up for myself & my daughter [Ariana] and everyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week. Upset because I’ve moved on with my life. I refuse to be bullied!!! I am a great father, an amazing person!”

Ortiz-Magro concluded, “I’m sticking up for myself, my daughter and the people in my life that this mentally unstable person has been harassing & threatening!!” adding the hashtag “#LetmeMoveOn.”

His social media rant comes after Harley posted about finding “peace” earlier this month. “A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them,” she posted [the quote on] **to her Instagram Story on December 1 with the caption, “Nothing but Peace baby.”